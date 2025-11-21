Anaesthetic drug found in illicit e-cigarettes, as labs detect rising mix of harmful substances

The Department of Medical Sciences has warned of a growing trend of illicit drug mixing in e-cigarettes after laboratory tests detected the powerful anaesthetic etomidate in dozens of samples, raising serious concerns about neurological and respiratory risks.

Dr Sarawut Boonsuk, Director-General of the department, said e-cigarettes are increasingly being adulterated with a range of narcotics, posing severe health risks. Substances detected internationally include cocaine, which affects the brain, and fentanyl, which can suppress breathing to fatal levels.

In Thailand, authorities are now seeing disposable e-cigarettes—known as “pod K” or “zombie vapes”—containing new psychoactive substances (NPS) instead of nicotine. These chemicals can damage the nervous system, mental health and vital organs. Dr Sarawut urged the public, particularly children and teenagers, to avoid all forms of e-cigarettes.

Between October 2024 and June 2025, the department’s Bureau of Drug and Narcotic analysed 83 e-cigarette samples, including disposable devices, refill pods and bottled vape liquids supplied by the Disease Control Department, FDA, Royal Thai Police and DSI.

Of the 27 samples with clear labelling, only nicotine was detected. But among the 56 unlabelled or counterfeit-looking products, etomidate contamination was found—either mixed with nicotine or used as a complete replacement.