Warrant issued for 'Raul Rocha', owner of Miss Universe, charged with drug trafficking, arms, and smuggling oil

Prominent global media outlets, from Bloomberg to PEOPLE and US Weekly, reported that Raul Rocha Cantu, president and co-owner of the Miss Universe pageant, has been charged by the Mexican Attorney General’s Office in connection with drug trafficking, weapons, and illegal oil trade—marking one of the biggest scandals in the history of the global pageant.
According to the Mexican Attorney General’s Office press release, a warrant was issued for Raul Rocha (referred to as Raul “R”) and 12 other suspects on November 16, 2025, following an investigation that lasted over a year to uncover links to organized crime.
The local newspaper Reforma in Mexico reported that Raul Rocha is accused of being involved in the illegal transport of goods between Guatemala and Mexico. The Attorney General's Office identified Raul Rocha as the “leader” of a crime syndicate smuggling illegal oil through the Usumacinta River before transporting it by truck into Mexico.
The media further reported that prosecutors from Mexico’s Organized Crime Investigation Unit had requested the arrest of Raul Rocha for transnational crimes, including trafficking drugs and weapons, since August. During the investigation, the authorities raided several properties and claimed to have found evidence of a 2.1 million peso transfer made by Raul Rocha to fund the criminal organization. The arrest warrant also states that members of Raul Rocha’s organization were linked to politicians and officials at all levels, involved in smuggling oil, drugs, and arms trafficking.
According to Reforma, Raul Rocha attempted to reach a deal with the Attorney General’s Office in October, offering important information in exchange for “legal protection”. This information aligns with reports from the local media outlet Milenio, citing court documents that have not yet been made public, revealing that Raul Rocha requested “witness protection” status from the Attorney General’s Office.
Raul Rocha has denied all charges. Neither Raul Rocha nor representatives of Miss Universe have commented on the matter when approached by PEOPLE.
This is the latest scandal to hit the Miss Universe pageant, both before and after the November event.
Following the public exposure of the connection between Fatima Bosch’s father, Pemex, and the oil pipeline service provider, some Mexicans began questioning the fairness of the Miss Universe competition.