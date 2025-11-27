Warrant issued for 'Raul Rocha', owner of Miss Universe, charged with drug trafficking, arms, and smuggling oil

Prominent global media outlets, from Bloomberg to PEOPLE and US Weekly, reported that Raul Rocha Cantu, president and co-owner of the Miss Universe pageant, has been charged by the Mexican Attorney General’s Office in connection with drug trafficking, weapons, and illegal oil trade—marking one of the biggest scandals in the history of the global pageant.

According to the Mexican Attorney General’s Office press release, a warrant was issued for Raul Rocha (referred to as Raul “R”) and 12 other suspects on November 16, 2025, following an investigation that lasted over a year to uncover links to organized crime.

The local newspaper Reforma in Mexico reported that Raul Rocha is accused of being involved in the illegal transport of goods between Guatemala and Mexico. The Attorney General's Office identified Raul Rocha as the “leader” of a crime syndicate smuggling illegal oil through the Usumacinta River before transporting it by truck into Mexico.