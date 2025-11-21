Raul Rocha Cantu: the Mexican tycoon behind Miss Universe Organisation

Raul Rocha Cantu, a Mexican businessman and co-owner of the Miss Universe Organisation (MUO) alongside Jakkaphong “Anne” Jakrajutatip of JKN Global Group, has become the centre of attention following a dispute with Nawat Itsaragrisil, CEO of Miss Grand International, over restricted access during activities for the 74th Miss Universe pageant.
Cantu is widely known as a long-time follower of international beauty pageants and a highly successful entrepreneur with a substantial business portfolio in Mexico. He previously held the hosting rights for the 73rd Miss Universe, staged in 2024 at Mexico City Arena.
Born in Monterrey, Nuevo León, he completed a business degree at 19 and launched his first company at 21.
He is the founder and chairman of Legacy Holding Group USA, a real-estate-focused conglomerate, and owns interests across several industries, including medical firm CYMSA, jet-leasing operator Century Aviation, restaurants, and entertainment ventures.
He also carries out diplomatic duties as a consular officer for Guatemala in Mexico and serves as an adviser to the board of CCE.
Cantu is active in philanthropy through the Niños, Mujeres y Ancianos Protegidos Foundation, which supports children, women and the elderly across Mexico.
How did Cantu acquire his Miss Universe stake?
In early 2024, Cantu purchased a 50% stake in the MUO from JKN Global Group, becoming a major shareholder of the global pageant brand. He also outlined a vision to broaden Miss Universe beyond a competition, with plans to expand into beauty and lifestyle sectors, including Miss Universe Skincare.
However, his background has not been free of controversy. Local media previously linked him to the Casino Royale fire in Monterrey in 2011, which killed more than 50 people. Reports noted that he was once among the shareholders of the establishment, though no legal evidence has ever confirmed direct responsibility.
He has also been cited in management disputes within Miss Universe Mexico, where former executives claimed issues relating to salary payments—allegations currently under review.
Most recently, two days ago, Nawat Itsaragrisil filed a police complaint against Cantu, accusing him of allowing Miss Universe 2025 contestants to film promotional material for an online casino within their official accommodation.