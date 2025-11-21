Raul Rocha Cantu: the Mexican tycoon behind Miss Universe Organisation

Raul Rocha Cantu, a Mexican businessman and co-owner of the Miss Universe Organisation (MUO) alongside Jakkaphong “Anne” Jakrajutatip of JKN Global Group, has become the centre of attention following a dispute with Nawat Itsaragrisil, CEO of Miss Grand International, over restricted access during activities for the 74th Miss Universe pageant.

Cantu is widely known as a long-time follower of international beauty pageants and a highly successful entrepreneur with a substantial business portfolio in Mexico. He previously held the hosting rights for the 73rd Miss Universe, staged in 2024 at Mexico City Arena.

Born in Monterrey, Nuevo León, he completed a business degree at 19 and launched his first company at 21.