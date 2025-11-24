Miss Universe President Denies Judge Resignation, Vows Legal Action in ‘Rigging’ Row

Raul Rocha launches scathing personal attack on 'pseudo-musician' accuser, asserting the pageant's integrity and independent financial structure.

The President of the Miss Universe Organisation Raul Rocha has issued a strong public statement vehemently denying allegations of a judge resigning over alleged rigging, while simultaneously announcing the organisation will pursue legal action against the primary accuser.

Rocha, who holds a 50% ownership stake in the global beauty pageant, launched a multi-part defence of the competition's integrity, shifting the focus of the controversy by personally discrediting the individual he holds responsible for the claims, whom he refers to as "the musician."

“The only truth that stands is that no judge resigned,” Rocha stated unequivocally.

Direct Rebuttal and Threat

In a sharp tonal shift from organisational defence to counter-attack, Rocha personally targeted the accuser, labelling him an "opportunist" with a "poor and limited career" who was attempting to "latch onto the fame of Miss Universe to gain followers."

The statement escalates the dispute by making explicit threats of legal recourse: "We will take legal action against this individual who hides behind dark glasses, even at night," the President announced, accusing the person of fabricating "AI images that damage others' reputations."

Rocha also addressed the other two judges implicated in the swirling rumours, stating simply that they did not resign, and declining to "elaborate further out of respect for them and for the organization."