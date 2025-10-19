‘Back from the brink’: Lessons in political resurrection from around the world

Germany’s Christian Democratic Union: Reclaiming the centre After Merkel

Following Angela Merkel’s departure in 2021, Germany’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) faced its worst identity crisis in decades. But under Friedrich Merz, the party made a strong comeback in the 2025 federal election, winning over 30% of the vote and returning as the largest party in parliament.

This resurgence came amid deep political fragmentation. The far-right AfD surged past 20%, while the ruling Social Democrats (SPD) slumped to their lowest result in decades, with just 16.4%. Older and centrist voters turned back to the CDU as the most trustworthy and steady option in an increasingly polarised society. Merz thus restored the CDU as the anchor of reasonable, institutional stability in chaotic times.

Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party: The survivor of all crises

Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) remains a textbook case of political resilience. Dominant since 1955, it suffered a historic defeat in 2009 to the Democratic Party of Japan (DPJ), largely due to public fatigue, economic stagnation, and corruption scandals.

But within just three years, under Shinzo Abe’s “Abenomics,” the LDP roared back to power with sweeping victories in 2012 and beyond, rebuilding public confidence and governing Japan for another decade.

Now, in 2025, the LDP again faces headwinds after losing its majority in both houses. Yet it has chosen a new leader, Sanae Takaichi, the former economic security minister, poised to become Japan’s first female prime minister. Her rise signals the party’s intent to rebrand once more in response to new challenges: a slowing economy, an ageing population, and growing geopolitical tensions.

The LDP’s long survival shows one truth: political fatigue can destroy a party, but only if it fails to renew itself.

The comeback formula: 4 lessons from political survivors

Across Europe and Asia, parties that “almost fell asleep” but woke again share four key traits.

First, visionary leadership. New leaders bring not just new faces, but new hope, projecting competence and stability. Keir Starmer and Friedrich Merz both offered steady leadership at times when voters were weary of chaos.

Second, ideological flexibility. Revival often depends on reading the public mood and adjusting priorities, from economic recovery to welfare or security, shifting away from extremes toward practical centrism.

Third, internal unity. Parties recovering from defeat must rebuild internal discipline. Starmer’s emphasis on party coherence was central to Labour’s rehabilitation.

Finally, timing and opportunity. Successful parties often capitalise on rivals’ failures—like New Democracy rising after voters lost faith in the Greek left, or Japan’s LDP returning after the DPJ faltered in government.

These cases show that resilience in politics is not about never falling, but about learning how to rise again.

Lessons for Thailand’s “old” parties

The experiences of all parties mentioned reveal that political decline is not the end, it is a chance to evolve. Parties survive when they understand changing societies and align themselves with voters’ expectations.

For Thailand, both Pheu Thai and the Democrat Party stand at a similar crossroads. Pheu Thai still commands a strong network but must prove its relevance to younger generations and to evolving democratic ideals. The Democrat Party, once a national force, faces the urgent task of redefining its image, leadership, and communication strategy in an era vastly different from its glory days.

The message from abroad is clear: parties cannot survive on their past—they endure by adapting to the future. Political revival is not a matter of luck, but the art of rebuilding trust and offering credible hope when the public needs it most.

Article by Stithorn Thananithichot, Political Scientist, Chulalongkorn University