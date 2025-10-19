LDP-Nippon Ishin coalition talks expected to reach agreement Mon

This would pave the way for LDP President Sanae Takaichi to be elected as the new prime minister on the following day.

Nippon Ishin is considering the option of not sending ministers to the new cabinet, instead supporting the LDP from outside the cabinet in operations of the Diet, Japan's parliament, and other areas, according to the sources.

On Sunday, Nippon Ishin held an executive meeting at the party's headquarters in the western Japan city of Osaka to discuss the proposed establishment of a coalition government with the LDP. At the meeting, no objections were raised, and the handling of the matter was entrusted to party chief Hirofumi Yoshimura and other top executives.