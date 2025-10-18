Nippon Ishin to mull options including non-cabinet cooperation

Even in the event of the LDP agreeing to Nippon Ishin's policy requests, such as reducing the number of seats in the Diet, Japan's parliament, Nippon Ishin chief Hirofumi Yoshimura intends to carefully consider whether his party should provide cooperation by sending ministers to the new cabinet or offer support without sending any minister.

In the meantime, LDP President Sanae Takaichi, who is increasingly likely to be selected as prime minister, has begun considering appointing Nippon Ishin parliamentary affairs chief Takashi Endo as a special adviser to the prime minister.

Nippon Ishin will hold an executive meeting in the western Japan city of Osaka on Sunday to discuss its final response to coalition talks. The third round of policy talks between the LDP and Nippon Ishin is scheduled for Monday.