Nippon Ishin sees major progress in coalition talks with LDP

The LDP is coordinating to accept a reduction in the Diet's members, informed sources said.

Nippon Ishin has also called for the realisation of its "second capital" vision and social security reform.

After Friday's talks, Fujita said that the two sides were "not yet in a situation that guarantees (a deal)." The two parties hope to reach an agreement by Tuesday, when the parliamentary vote to elect the next prime minister will be held.

Nippon Ishin considers a reduction in the Diet's membership to be a nonnegotiable condition for joining forces with the LDP. Speaking on television, Fujita revealed that the LDP suggested it would not completely reject the proposal.

Separately speaking on television before Friday's Takaichi-Fujita meeting, Nippon Ishin chief Hirofumi Yoshimura said his party will not agree to a tie-up if the LDP fails to offer assurances that the number of lawmakers would be reduced by the end of this year. "We'll aim to realise (the reduction) during the upcoming extraordinary Diet session, or in other words, by the end of this year," Yoshimura said.