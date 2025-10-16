43.8 % Poised to back possible Takaichi cabinet: Jiji poll

Meanwhile, 40.6 % of Komeito supporters said they would not support a Takaichi cabinet, beating the 15.6 % who said they would. Komeito dissolved its coalition with the LDP last week, following Takaichi's election as LDP president.

The support rate for a Takaichi cabinet among those who back the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan came to a mere 16.3 per cent.

Of all respondents, 19.7 % said they support the LDP, up 2.6 percentage points from September. Sanseito led the opposition side in public support for the third consecutive month with 4.8 %, down 1.1 points.

Support for the CDP came to 4.2 %, down 1.1 points, and that for the DPFP to 3.8 %, up 0.4 points. Support stood at 2.8 % for Komeito, 1.8 % for Nippon Ishin, 1.5 % for Reiwa Shinsengumi, 0.9 % for the Japanese Communist Party, 0.9 % for the CPJ, 0.7 % for Team Mirai and 0.6 % for the Social Democratic Party.

The approval rate for the current Ishiba cabinet fell 2.6 points to 25.1 %, while disapproval inched down 0.1 point to 48.2 %.

The interview-based survey was conducted over four days through Monday, covering 2,000 people aged 18 or over across the country.

