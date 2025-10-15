Opposition leaders agree to continue talks on PM election

At the meeting, Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan head Yoshihiko Noda called on Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) co-leader Fumitake Fujita and Democratic Party for the People chief Yuichiro Tamaki to accept his party's proposal to unite behind a single candidate in the prime minister election.
As a condition for accepting the proposal, Tamaki has urged the CDP to change its basic policies, including those on national security and nuclear energy.
Meanwhile, Fujita is poised to wait and see how things develop between the CDP and the DPFP.
Before the meeting, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi notified the steering committees of both chambers of the Diet of a plan to convene an extraordinary Diet session on Tuesday. The ruling Liberal Democratic Party then proposed holding a vote to elect the next prime minister on the first day of the session, but the opposition camp deferred a response.
