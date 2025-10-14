Japan local govts bank on expo success to attract tourists

During the 184-day Osaka Expo, which closed on Monday, not only countries from around the world but also Japanese prefectural governments engaged in various promotional activities to attract tourists and publicise local traditional cultures through pavilions and events.

Tottori Prefecture, western Japan, set up a permanent booth within the Kansai Pavilion as a member of the Union of Kansai Governments, comprising local governments in the greater Kansai region, including host Osaka.

Inside the pavilion, Tottori created an area paved with sand from the Tottori Sand Dunes to allow visitors to experience the dunes, a major Tottori tourist site.

Tottori's exchanges with the Jordan pavilion, which shared a similar "sand" theme where visitors could step on desert sand, also attracted attention.

The exhibit was "very successful as a means to publicise Tottori," said a senior official of the Tottori prefectural government.

Tottori hopes to make the most of the popularity of the Osaka Expo to attract tourists to the prefecture.