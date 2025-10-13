Visitors Enjoy Osaka Expo on Final Day

Visitors waited in line to enter popular pavilions and took commemorative photos in front of the venue's gates and the Grand Ring, a giant wooden structure that served as the symbol of the Osaka Expo.

People formed a long line at the Italy Pavilion, which showcased many works of art and was therefore one of the most popular pavilions.

"I definitely wanted to come to see on the final day," said Hiroaki Tomita, 69, from Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, who was one of those waiting in line in front of the pavilion. "I want to feel the excitement of the wonderful artworks firsthand," he said.

Aiko Miyajima, 57, from the city of Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, eastern Japan, was able to enter the Italy Pavilion, but not the Germany Pavilion, her other target.

"It's sad to see all these magnificent pavilion buildings being demolished," Miyajima said. But she added quickly, "I will enjoy the Expo until (it officially ends at) 10 p.m."