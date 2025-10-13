Visitors Enjoy Osaka Expo on Final Day

Visitors waited in line to enter popular pavilions and took commemorative photos in front of the venue's gates and the Grand Ring, a giant wooden structure that served as the symbol of the Osaka Expo.
People formed a long line at the Italy Pavilion, which showcased many works of art and was therefore one of the most popular pavilions.
"I definitely wanted to come to see on the final day," said Hiroaki Tomita, 69, from Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, who was one of those waiting in line in front of the pavilion. "I want to feel the excitement of the wonderful artworks firsthand," he said.
Aiko Miyajima, 57, from the city of Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, eastern Japan, was able to enter the Italy Pavilion, but not the Germany Pavilion, her other target.
"It's sad to see all these magnificent pavilion buildings being demolished," Miyajima said. But she added quickly, "I will enjoy the Expo until (it officially ends at) 10 p.m."
Miyuki Funyu, 42, from Tokyo, who visited the Expo for the third time, enjoyed food from around the world. "It was good that I was able to experience foreign cultures and learn about the countries through food," Funyu said, holding a food bought at the Malaysia Pavilion.
Many people were spotted enjoying taking photos at the Grand Ring.
"I want to come to see the ring again after the end of the Expo to immerse myself in the happy memories of the event," Aki Kawakami, 39, from the southwestern prefecture of Miyazaki, who visited the Expo with her family, said, as a part of the Grand Ring is expected to be preserved.
Akito Katsui, 8, an elementary school student from the city of Osaka, took a photo with a stuffed toy of Myaku-Myaku, the official character of the Osaka Expo, at the east gate of the venue.
"I feel a little sad" as the Expo ends, he said. He visited the Expo on a school trip earlier.
"We could interact with people of different ages, with different jobs and from different countries to boost the mood of the Expo," said Koji Shibata, 53, a corporate worker from the city of Yao, Osaka Prefecture, who came to the Expo with his wife, Tomomi, 55.
Some visitors wrote messages on the outer walls of pavilions.
"The Expo was considerate of wheelchair users, and we were given power," said Ayaka Toyoda, 24, from Osaka Prefecture, who visited the Expo with her family.
Toyoda left a message on the wall of the Electric Power Pavilion reading, "Thank you for a lot of memories over the six months."
In the afternoon, a flag parade led by Myaku-Myaku was held under the Grand Ring and in other areas, with visitors waving and cheering to participants holding the national flags of countries joining the Expo.
"I was able to see Myaku-Myaku posing," Ayato Ito, a 20-year-old university student from the city of Suita, said. At the same time, Ito expressed regret, saying, "The Expo is finally coming to an end."
