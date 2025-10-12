Social media buoys Osaka Expo after turbulent start

The event on the artificial island of Yumeshima became the first World Expo held at a venue surrounded by the sea.

Talk of postponing the event rose temporarily during the preparation stage following a string of problems, including delayed construction. Transportation issues also hit the event.

Still, a gradual rise in popularity through social media helped propel the Expo to a favourable situation, with the event now expected to turn a profit. A part of the Grand Ring, a huge wooden structure at the Expo, will be preserved after gaining popularity as a symbol of peace.

Power of Social Media

The first World Expo in Japan in 20 years got off to a shaky start in the preparation stage, with venue construction costs surging to a maximum of 235 billion yen, up 1.9-fold from the initial plan. The construction of the Grand Ring, which cost 34.4 billion yen, was also criticised for being too expensive.

Adding fuel to the adversity were delays in overseas pavilion construction, which sparked off talk of possibly putting off the event.

"We ran into a precarious situation on many occasions," an industry ministry official said.

But things changed as visitors shared on social media the excitement they felt at the Expo. Favourable posts helped attract even more visitors, also igniting the popularity of the event's official mascot, Myaku-Myaku.

"The Expo became popular mainly thanks to social media," a government official said.

The event also highlighted problems unique to the venue surrounded by water.

The only railway route directly connected to the Yumeshima venue was Osaka Metro Co.'s Chuo Line.