Social media buoys Osaka Expo after turbulent start

The event on the artificial island of Yumeshima became the first World Expo held at a venue surrounded by the sea.
Talk of postponing the event rose temporarily during the preparation stage following a string of problems, including delayed construction. Transportation issues also hit the event.
Still, a gradual rise in popularity through social media helped propel the Expo to a favourable situation, with the event now expected to turn a profit. A part of the Grand Ring, a huge wooden structure at the Expo, will be preserved after gaining popularity as a symbol of peace.
The first World Expo in Japan in 20 years got off to a shaky start in the preparation stage, with venue construction costs surging to a maximum of 235 billion yen, up 1.9-fold from the initial plan. The construction of the Grand Ring, which cost 34.4 billion yen, was also criticised for being too expensive.
Adding fuel to the adversity were delays in overseas pavilion construction, which sparked off talk of possibly putting off the event.
"We ran into a precarious situation on many occasions," an industry ministry official said.
But things changed as visitors shared on social media the excitement they felt at the Expo. Favourable posts helped attract even more visitors, also igniting the popularity of the event's official mascot, Myaku-Myaku.
"The Expo became popular mainly thanks to social media," a government official said.
The event also highlighted problems unique to the venue surrounded by water.
The only railway route directly connected to the Yumeshima venue was Osaka Metro Co.'s Chuo Line.
In August, up to about 38,000 people were stranded at the venue due to a suspension of the train line's services.
Hoping to reduce congestion, the event's organiser, the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition, introduced an admission reservation system.
But many people could not secure admission slots due to a surge in last-minute demand toward the end of the event on Monday.
A major physical asset of the Expo that garnered attention was the Grand Ring, which became a target of public backlash before the event kicked off.
The roof ring, which has a circumference of about 2 kilometres, was recognised by the Guinness World Records as the world's largest wooden structure.
A survey conducted by the organiser in April showed that nearly 90 pct of visitors were satisfied with how the structure had turned out.
"At a time when the world is divided, we believe that visitors experienced firsthand the Expo's concept of 'Unity in Diversity,' as they can look down (from the rooftop) at pavilions of various countries all built within the ring," a senior official of the organiser said.
Heads of state, ministers and other dignitaries from about 10 nations, mainly those in Europe, who visited their nations' pavilions also travelled to the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in the western city of Hiroshima, which was devastated by a US atomic bombing on Aug. 6, 1945, in the closing days of World War II.
"With (this year) marking the 80th anniversary of the atomic bombing, (the Expo) served as a precious opportunity to send a message of peace across the world," a Hiroshima city government official said.
Questions are being raised over the Expo's legacy.
Last month, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said, "We have the responsibility, as the organiser, to share and pass on to future generations what we've achieved and experienced through the Expo, making sure that (the event) doesn't become a one-time thing."
The government will launch an expert panel as early as next month to hold concrete discussions.
A portion of the Grand Ring measuring 200 meters will be preserved after the end of the Expo, with the city of Osaka planning to create a dedicated park.
Discussions on how to cover related costs, however, have yet to start.
Looking ahead to a post-Expo era and eyeing a proposed project to establish a secondary capital, Hirofumi Yoshimura, governor of Osaka Prefecture, said that together with the greater Tokyo area, "the Kansai region (including Osaka) would hopefully become a twin engine propelling Japan forward."
Ishiba has led Expo legacy-related talks so far, with a senior government official saying that the prime minister "is deeply attached to the Expo."
He, however, is set to step down soon.
With uncertainties rising over Japan's political situation, the official said, "I wonder who will be the next prime minister."
