Japan, US leaders may tour US aircraft carrier

According to Japanese government sources, the two sides plan to have their leaders visit the US Navy's Yokosuka base in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, during US President Donald Trump's upcoming trip to the Asian nation later this month.

At the base, the two leaders are expected to offer words of encouragement mainly to US military personnel stationed in Japan, as part of moves to highlight a Japan-US unity, the sources said.

Trump is expected to be accompanied by the new Japanese prime minister, who will be elected by parliament during an extraordinary session to be convened as early as Oct. 20.