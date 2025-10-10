LDP eyeing Diet votes on new PM for Oct. 20 at earliest

The proposal was made by LDP Diet affairs chief Hiroshi Kajiyama to his counterpart from the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, Hirofumi Ryu, at their meeting held in parliament.

Ryu said that the matter would be discussed among key members of the steering committee of the House of Representatives, the chamber of the Diet. In a separate meeting later in the day, the LDP and CDP parliamentary affairs chiefs in the House of Councillors, the upper chamber, agreed to consider the proposed schedule.