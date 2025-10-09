Nobel winner Kitagawa believes in "useful uselessness"

A metal-organic framework, or MOF, also known as a porous coordination polymer, developed by Kitagawa, functions by absorbing gases into an empty space. The porous material with a myriad of nano-sized holes that looks like a jungle gym has the potential to help resolve environmental and energy problems.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced on Wednesday its decision to award this year's chemistry Nobel to Kitagawa, special professor at Kyoto University, and two other researchers "for the development of metal-organic frameworks."

"I have a lot to do," Kitagawa told a news conference at the university in western Japan on Thursday. "I think I'll look back on my research and immerse myself in feelings far in the future."

Before the press conference, he received a bouquet from people who greeted him with applause. With a cheerful expression, he said, "I hope this field will expand more and more, and not only academic but also various other needs will appear."

Born in the city of Kyoto, Kitagawa studied at the university's Faculty of Engineering, where he came to know about the thoughts of Zhuangzi in a book he picked up at a nearby bookstore. The series of books, "Tensai no Sekai" (the world of genius), was written by Hideki Yukawa, a Japanese Nobel laureate in physics.