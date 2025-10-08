JR East to Introduce New Inspection Shinkansen train in FY 2029

The next-generation model's design will be finalised around next summer after ideas are sought from employees across JR East group companies.

Launched in 2002, the East-i inspects the tracks and other facilities of the Tohoku, Joetsu, Hokuriku, Yamagata and Akita Shinkansen lines while travelling. While the East-i travels at speeds of up to 275 kilometres per hour, the maximum speed of its successor will be 320 kph, the same as that for trains on the Tohoku Shinkansen Line.