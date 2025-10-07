Immune System Breakthrough Wins Nobel Medicine Prize for US and Japan Scientists

Scientists from the United States and Japan were jointly awarded the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine on Monday for their ground-breaking work on how the immune system avoids attacking the body's own healthy cells.

According to Reuters, the laureates are American scientists Mary Brunkow and Fred Ramsdell, and Shimon Sakaguchi from Japan.

Their discoveries have shed light on the mechanisms of peripheral immune tolerance, creating new avenues for treating autoimmune diseases and cancer.

Marie Wahren-Herlenius, a rheumatology professor at Sweden's Karolinska Institute, which awards the prize, explained their findings: "They show how we keep our immune system under control so we can fight all imaginable microbes and still avoid autoimmune disease."

The Institute highlighted the work of all three in bringing attention to regulatory T cells—a class of white blood cells that act as the immune system's security guards, preventing immune cells from launching an attack on the body itself.

The FOXP3 Gene Discovery

Dr Brunkow, who was reportedly woken by her dog barking at a news photographer outside her Seattle home to learn she had won, said she, Ramsdell, and their colleagues had isolated a gene called FOXP3 that serves as a key marker for these regulatory cells.

"They're rare, but powerful, and they're critical for sort of dampening an immune response," she said in an interview.

She described the cells as a crucial "braking system" that stops the body's immune system from tipping over into self-attack.

