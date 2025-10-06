La Roche-Posay Extends Partnership with Cancer Network Foundation to Transform Patient Care

"Our mission is to ensure patients don't simply have to 'endure' treatment," explained Sirintip Kudtiyakarn, president of the Thai Cancer Society. "We believe they should be able to care for themselves normally and maintain their quality of life, whether they're cured or living with cancer for decades."



The foundation identified that side effects are often under-addressed by medical teams, and La Roche-Posay's partnership emerged from a shared vision to fundamentally change the patient journey.

Past collaborative projects have included music therapy, art therapy, and product distribution to chemotherapy units across Thailand, including hospitals in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Khon Kaen Medical School, and facilities in the south, reaching nine patient groups.

The Healing Power of Touch

Central to this year's programme is the concept of "Healing Power of Touch" – a scientifically validated approach that combines three essential elements to reduce stress and anxiety in cancer patients.

The first element is caregiver support, recognising that attentive care from loved ones is irreplaceable. The second is physical touch therapy, such as massage, which stimulates peripheral nerves to release natural opioids for pain relief and serotonin to improve mood and sleep quality.

Scientific studies demonstrate that healing touch significantly reduces depression whilst stabilising Natural Killer cell function – the body's natural defence against infection and abnormal cells.

The third component is appropriate skincare products specifically tested for skin undergoing cancer treatment.

La Roche-Posay's recommended three-step regimen addresses the fundamental causes of treatment-related skin damage:

Cleansing with gentle, pH-appropriate products such as Lipikar Syndet AP+ cream wash, which reduces bacterial accumulation and itching whilst being suitable for dry, easily irritated skin.

Moisturising and repair using intensive formulations like Lipikar Baume AP+M balm to restore hydration and soothe dryness, cracking, and itching. For localised damage from radiation, Cicaplast Baume B5+ provides concentrated repair for irritated areas.

Sun protection with products like Anthelios UVMune 400 Invisible Fluid SPF 50+, which shields photosensitive skin from UVA and UVB rays without leaving a greasy residue.

Clinical testing revealed that over 90% of cancer patients using this care regimen reported improved quality of life due to better management of skin side effects.

Broader Impact and Digital Resources

The partnership's influence extends beyond direct patient care. The programme emphasises education and awareness, providing literature in chemotherapy wards to help patients monitor their mental health and recognise when to seek medical help for skin issues.

Psychological support initiatives encourage patients to view their treatment effects not as abnormalities, but as "marks of pride" for overcoming cancer – whilst simultaneously demonstrating that these marks can be improved through proper skincare.

Looking ahead, the collaboration aims to work towards making it possible for cancer patients to seek reimbursement for skin-related side effect costs through government channels.

To support patients continuously, La Roche-Posay has launched www.cancer-support.com/th, an online resource hub featuring expert advice on appropriate self-care and online training sessions for patients and caregivers.

For each training session completed, La Roche-Posay donates €1 to the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) to support various cancer patient assistance programmes globally.

The programme launch event at the Camellia Ballroom, Waldorf Astoria Bangkok on Monday, drew inspirational support from prominent Thai personalities including Whan-Pavarisa Phenjati, Pim-Pimmada Boriruksuppakorn, Earth-Pirapat Watthanasetsiri, and Pat Chatborirak.

"We truly believe in the healing power of touch," Foret emphasised. "Neurological studies demonstrate that this approach can effectively manage stress and anxiety. That's why we've partnered with the Cancer Network Foundation to make the power of touch the core principle of our workshops with patients and caregivers."



As the programme enters its second year, La Roche-Posay's commitment reflects a broader understanding that cancer care extends far beyond medical treatment – encompassing the physical comfort, emotional wellbeing, and dignity of every patient navigating their cancer journey.

For more information:

Website: www.larocheposay-th.com, www.cancer-support.com/th

Facebook: www.facebook.com/LaRochePosayThailand