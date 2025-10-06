Japan's Sakaguchi, 2 others win 2025 Nobel Medicine Prize

This came after the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organisations, or Nihon Hidankyo, received last year's Nobel Peace Prize.

Including Sakaguchi, 29 Japanese individuals have won Nobel prizes, including those who acquired US citizenship.

Sakaguchi, 74, professor at Japan's University of Osaka, is the sixth Japanese winner of the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine and the first since Kyoto University professor Tasuku Honjo, 83, who received it in 2018.

Sakaguchi told a press conference on Monday that he is happy and was surprised at his winning of the Nobel prize, expressing joy at his long years of basic research having been recognised.