Takaichi's win in LDP race owed to Aso, rank-and-file members

This outcome is largely attributed to support from the intraparty faction led by party supreme adviser Taro Aso, as well as from rank-and-file party members and supporters.

In the previous LDP leadership election last year, Takaichi led in rank-and-file support and advanced to the runoff as the top candidate. However, she was overtaken by Shigeru Ishiba in the runoff due to her lacklustre support among party lawmakers.

Like the previous party election, Takaichi topped the first round of voting. This time, however, she won the runoff, outperforming Koizumi both in support among party lawmakers and rank-and-file members. "Frankly, I was surprised," a senior party member said.

Initially, Koizumi was seen as having the advantage over Takaichi in a runoff, due to his anticipated lead in support among party lawmakers. However, Koizumi appeared to lose momentum after his campaign was reported to have asked for favourable online comments about him.