Same-Sex partners recognized under more laws in Japan

The decision follows a Supreme Court ruling in March 2024, in which the top court said that same-sex couples fall into those who are in circumstances similar to effective marriage and covered by the crime victim benefit law.
In January, the government decided to recognise same-sex partners under 24 laws and ordinances, including the spousal violence prevention law and the land and building leases law.
Meanwhile, the government maintains the position that same-sex partners are not covered by 120 laws and ordinances, including those related to taxes and social security.
