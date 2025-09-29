"One Piece" manga flag used as symbol of resistance in Asia

The Indonesian government responded by warning of criminal punishments for actions that violate the honour of the national flag.

The One Piece flag then appeared in massive protests that began on Aug. 25, driven by public anger over high housing allowances for lawmakers.

Media outlets in and outside the Southeast Asian nation have reported the One Piece flag as a symbol of protest, saying that people identify with the One Piece protagonist, Monkey D. Luffy, fighting against autocratic rulers.