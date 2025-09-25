Thai Native 'Ayam Bangkok' Chickens Fetch Premium Prices in Indonesia

Thailand’s Department of Livestock Development (DLD) is celebrating a significant boost in the export of its high-value live native chickens—known locally as Ayam Bangkok—to Indonesia, with demand continuing to rise.

The latest shipment, comprising 50 birds, was valued at over 7 million baht (over $217,777), confirming the breed’s premium status in the regional market. Another 50 birds are scheduled for export in October.

Dr Somchuan Ratanamungklanon, Director-General of the DLD, stated that the rapid increase in both the volume and value of exports demonstrates the "quality and potential of the breed, which is widely accepted by foreign markets," particularly in Indonesia.

The DLD is now focusing on supporting poultry farmers to ensure production meets stringent international standards, thereby creating sustainable income and expanding trade opportunities globally.

The highly successful export programme began recently on 17 July 2025, with an initial small shipment of just three birds valued at 450,000 baht (approx. $13,999).

