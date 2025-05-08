Thailand Scores Poultry Export Victory, Cracking Open Philippines Market for Raw Chicken and Duck

Thailand has achieved a significant breakthrough in agricultural exports, successfully gaining access to the Philippines market for raw chicken and duck for the first time.

Following high-level discussions, the Philippine authorities have given the green light to initial shipments, a move expected to boost Thai farmers' exports by 5,000 tonnes annually, with an estimated value of 500 million baht.

The Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, Narumon Pinyosinwat, announced the positive development, stemming from talks with the Philippine Secretary of Agriculture, Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr., back in February.

The Department of Livestock Development has now received confirmation from the Philippine Embassy in Thailand that their National Veterinary Quarantine Service Division-BAI has accredited two Thai facilities for the export of raw poultry meat to the Philippines.