Agri Ministry denies durian export lab shutdown reports

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, Ekaphap Phonsue, clarified that reports stating all Thai testing laboratories for durian exports to China have been closed are untrue.

He confirmed that there are still 4 laboratories available to test "Basic Yellow 2" (BY2) and cadmium before export, with 5 additional laboratories having submitted applications for registration with the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC). Two laboratories are also requesting to resume testing.