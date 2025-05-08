China agrees to have customs officials work 24 hours to facilitate Thai durian imports

Agriculture Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat on Thursday thanked the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) for agreeing to operate its customs checkpoints 24 hours a day to facilitate imports of durians from Thailand.

“I would like to thank the GACC and its officials for attaching importance to durian imports from Thailand and for assigning officials to work 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Narumon said.

She added that she had contacted the GACC, which agreed to extend operating hours at border checkpoints through which Thai durian exporters ship their produce.