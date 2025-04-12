Thai Minister Seeks Easing of Chinese Durian Checks Amid Export Concerns

Thailand's Commerce Minister, Pichai Naripthaphan, has held discussions with the Chinese Ambassador in Bangkok to address hurdles hindering the export of Thai durian to China.
Top of the agenda were concerns over stringent inspections and the detection of residues, which are causing delays in the distribution of the popular fruit during the current harvest season.
Pichai specifically requested that Chinese authorities consider a more flexible approach to testing for residues in Thai durian, particularly the BY2 substance, which currently undergoes 100% random inspection.
He also urged for swifter customs clearances, an increase in inspection equipment and facilities, and the deployment of more personnel to manage the anticipated surge in durian volumes heading to the Chinese market.
Furthermore, the Minister proposed a system for sharing real-time information on vehicle inspection status at border crossings. This would enable relevant Thai agencies to better coordinate and facilitate the efficient movement of goods.
The Chinese Ambassador reportedly agreed to relay Thailand's concerns and proposals to the relevant departments in Beijing, with a view to smoothing the export process for Thai durian.
However, the Ambassador also stressed the importance of Thailand maintaining rigorous standards in preventing and detecting contamination to avoid issues upon arrival in China, where BY2 residues have recently been found.
The Thai Ministry of Commerce has pledged to work swiftly with the Department of Agriculture to tackle this.
Pichai noted that in the previous year, 2024, Thailand's durian exports to China were valued at approximately $3.7 billion, representing a massive 833,000 tonnes and accounting for 97.4% of Thailand's total durian exports.
The situation at Chinese import points is being closely monitored by the Department of International Trade Promotion and Thai commercial offices in China. Reports indicate that Nanning Customs has established a dedicated lane for agricultural imports from ASEAN, prioritising fruit.
They have also extended working hours, increased staffing, implemented a pre-booking system for clearance, and are encouraging Vietnamese lorries to use the bilateral China-Vietnam crossing to alleviate congestion.
Looking ahead, Nanning Customs plans to expand its cargo transport lanes from four to six and is currently constructing an on-site BY2 testing laboratory, expected to be operational by May 2025.
In Kunming, customs authorities have also extended working hours and increased personnel. The number of BY2 testing labs has been increased from three to five (with four currently in use), enabling the testing of 400 samples daily.
Plans are also in motion to expand inbound and outbound vehicle lanes from two to twelve, with this expansion anticipated to be ready in early 2026.
On the marketing front, efforts are underway to bolster confidence in the quality of Thai durian within the Chinese market. This includes highlighting its unique flavour profile, differentiating it from competitors, expanding online sales channels to reach younger consumers via digital platforms, and promoting the fruit at major international trade exhibitions.
Strategies to boost consumption include featuring durian-based dishes in Thai SELECT restaurants, organising durian-themed tours, and hosting durian buffet events in Chinese shopping centres and malls.