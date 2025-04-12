Thai Minister Seeks Easing of Chinese Durian Checks Amid Export Concerns

Thailand's Commerce Minister, Pichai Naripthaphan, has held discussions with the Chinese Ambassador in Bangkok to address hurdles hindering the export of Thai durian to China.

Top of the agenda were concerns over stringent inspections and the detection of residues, which are causing delays in the distribution of the popular fruit during the current harvest season.

Pichai specifically requested that Chinese authorities consider a more flexible approach to testing for residues in Thai durian, particularly the BY2 substance, which currently undergoes 100% random inspection.

He also urged for swifter customs clearances, an increase in inspection equipment and facilities, and the deployment of more personnel to manage the anticipated surge in durian volumes heading to the Chinese market.

Furthermore, the Minister proposed a system for sharing real-time information on vehicle inspection status at border crossings. This would enable relevant Thai agencies to better coordinate and facilitate the efficient movement of goods.

The Chinese Ambassador reportedly agreed to relay Thailand's concerns and proposals to the relevant departments in Beijing, with a view to smoothing the export process for Thai durian.

However, the Ambassador also stressed the importance of Thailand maintaining rigorous standards in preventing and detecting contamination to avoid issues upon arrival in China, where BY2 residues have recently been found.

