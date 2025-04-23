Durian prices plummet in Mekong Delta on declining China exports

Durian prices in the Mekong Delta provinces are falling sharply, in some areas to just a third of the levels seen during last year, as China tightens quality control procedures and delays customs clearance.

In key durian-growing regions Tien Giang, Can Tho and Ben Tre Ri6 sells for VND35,000–40,000 (US$1.4–1.6) per kilo at the orchard as against VND100,000–120,000 (US$3.9–4.7) a year ago.

Monthong durian from Thailand is also affected, with prices now at just VND60,000–70,000 (US$2.3–2.7) per kilo.

Tran Dinh Phong, a durian farmer in Tien Giang, said that though his orchard was ready for harvest, traders were buying with caution, and even orders secured last month at VND60,000 per kilo were now at risk of cancellation due to continuous price declines.