Thailand\'s Agricultural Ambition: A Global Vision of Sustainability

In the heart of Southeast Asia, Thailand is quietly revolutionising its agricultural landscape, transforming from a traditional farming nation to a sophisticated, technology-driven agricultural powerhouse.

At the forefront of this transformation is Narumon Pinyosinwat, the Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, whose vision extends far beyond simple crop production.

During the "Go Thailand 2025 Women Run the World" dinner talk hosted by Thansettakij newspaper on Monday, Narumon painted a compelling picture of Thailand's agricultural potential.

"We may be a small country," she declared, "but we possess the remarkable ability not just to ensure our own food security, but to contribute significantly to global food stability."

Her words reflect an ambition that goes beyond national borders.

