China’s Golden Week 2025 sees Japan top list as Chinese travellers flock abroad

China’s “Golden Week 2025” holiday, which coincides with the Mid-Autumn Festival, has sparked a surge in travel both within the country and overseas, with Japan emerging once again as the top destination for Chinese tourists.

China’s Ministry of Transport estimates that during National Day week, from October 1-8, 2025, there will be as many as 2.36 billion passenger journeys across the country, averaging around 295 million trips per day — a 3.2% increase compared with last year.

Of this, road transport accounts for the bulk, with some 1.87 billion car journeys expected, or 80% of the total. The single busiest day of travel is forecast to be 1 October, when passenger numbers could exceed 340 million.

Chinese online travel platforms report that domestic travel intent has risen by 30% compared with the same period last year, while overseas travel intent has jumped by 40%.

According to the Daily Economic News, searches for international trips during Golden Week have doubled compared with 2024, with tourists showing interest in a wider range of destinations.

Chinese travellers are increasingly willing to spend more for premium experiences, including four-star hotels and bespoke services. Industry analysts say this points to strong growth in the luxury travel sector.

Another defining trend is the so-called “Joy Economy”, in which tourists seek not only to travel, but also to gain “emotional value” from their trips — such as making memories with family, finding photogenic spots, and enjoying unique, novel experiences.