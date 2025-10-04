Tourism Minister confirms Travel Fee decision to be finalised within four months

Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn, Minister of Tourism and Sports, revealed on Friday that the decision on collecting a Travel Fee from foreign visitors has not yet been made. The matter will be reviewed within the four-month timeframe of the current government, with the aim of reaching a prompt and clear resolution.
He said that from the perspective of those in the tourism sector, any fee collected would be allocated to visitor welfare and safety, as well as the development of tourism infrastructure and services. The fund would operate similarly to a sports fund, supporting tourism-related initiatives.
If the fee is implemented, clear communication will be required to inform tourists about the purpose of the charge and the additional measures in place to safeguard their experience, he added.
Previously, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports explained that the Travel Fee would help ease the state budget, which is currently used to support and compensate tourists in case of safety incidents. The collected funds could also cover travel insurance for visitors and contribute to the administration and development of Thailand’s tourism industry. Similar levies are already applied in several other countries.
The proposed rate for air arrivals is 300 baht per person per entry. For land and water entry, the fee would also be 300 baht per person (increased from 150 baht), but would allow multiple entries over a period of 30-60 days.
However, the policy details, including insurance coverage, are still awaiting official finalisation.