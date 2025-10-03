Japan, US biz leaders call for transparency in trade, investment

The statement, adopted by the members of the Japan-US and US-Japan Business Councils at their two-day joint meeting in Tokyo, comes as US President Donald Trump's high tariff policy is adding to global economic uncertainties.
Both governments should "reaffirm" their support for foreign direct investment between Japan and the United States while "ensuring investment screening measures are narrowly tailored to national security concerns," the statement added.
The leaders from more than 120 major companies also emphasised the importance of collaboration between the public and private sectors in developing "transparent, accountable, and risk-aware" artificial intelligence, and requested visa facilitation for business trips by experts.
"We have a sense of danger over the unpredictable situation," Japan-US Business Council Chair Jun Sawada, also chairman of NTT Inc., told a press conference after the meeting. "I want both governments to make efforts to eliminate uncertainty as much as possible."
David Goeckeler, head of the US council and chairman and CEO of US flash memory maker Sandisk Corp., said, "It's very important that we have a point of view" on political measures. He then voiced the intention to ask the US government for improvements in the investment environment.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]