DPFP to propose registry system for those under foreign influence

The opposition party will submit the bill to an extraordinary session of the Diet expected to be convened this month. It hopes to lead related discussions between the ruling and opposition parties.
The bill would require individuals and groups engaging in lobbying and promotional activities in Japan to report their activities, funding sources and asset holdings. This is aimed at clarifying the extent of foreign influence on individuals and groups.
Details of the proposed system will be considered based on similar schemes in other countries.
Additionally, the DPFP plans to propose the establishment of an intelligence agency that is independent of existing government bodies and controlled democratically through the appointment of a minister to oversee it, the creation and publication of an intelligence strategy and the reporting of its activities to the Diet.
The party will also call for measures to protect government officials and collaborators engaged in intelligence activities and a system that provides state support to companies to combat industrial espionage.
