Mitsubishi Electric's new semiconductor facility completed

Power semiconductors, which control electric currents and voltages, are used in electric vehicles and home appliances. The new facility will manufacture silicon carbide power semiconductors, for which EV-related demand is expected to grow in the medium to long term, as they have a higher energy efficiency than silicon-based chips.

The company has postponed parts of its equipment enhancement plan for the new facility to fiscal 2031 and beyond, due to a slower-than-expected increase in demand in the EV market.