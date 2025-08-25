AP Thailand – Mitsubishi Estate launches LIFE Udomsuk Station

Bangkok (25 Aug 2025) – Ms. Niyamaporn Tohsaguanpun, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing Development, Condominium Business Group, AP Thailand Public Co., Ltd., said that LIFE Udomsuk Station is the new flagship condo of the year, with a project value of Bht 4,600 million from the strong collaboration between AP Thailand and its Japanese partner Mitsubishi Estate. The project has been developed to meet the lifestyle needs of urbanites in the Sukhumvit–Udomsuk area under the concept “New Metropolis of the East CBD”—with the intention of building a new metropolis where every space fosters relaxation, perfectly connecting happiness and fulfilling all life purposes.
“The Udomsuk location has seen no new condominium development on Sukhumvit Road and near mass rapid transit lines for nearly 10 years. AP Thailand and Mitsubishi Estate are now ready to launch LIFE Udomsuk Station. This meticulously designed project will transform the area into a new landmark that ideally combines urban living with nature through an exquisite design concept of a Biodiversity Garden that is immersed in every area. We intend to deliver 3 superior outstanding dimensions that reinforce our leadership as the No. 1 condominium developer by mass rapid transit lines for urbanites,” added Ms. Niyamaporn.
The project’s common area spans around 6,000 sq.m. across 5 floors, designed to build an equilibrium for all lifestyles of urbanites, starting with
The Resort World (G-Floor): When city life moves at a fast pace, reconnecting with nature is the best way to recharge. LIFE Udomsuk Station introduces The Resort World, a grand common area brimming with vibrancy from the moment you step into the project.
The lush greenery connects outdoor and indoor living, where every corner is a space that brings together creativity and lifestyle, blending luxury with the urban way of life, and ready to welcome you with
Vitality World (Floor 7): A comprehensive workout club complete with a Pilates studio and cardio zones, thoughtfully divided into 2 main areas.
SUMMIT WORLD (Floor 36): Because city life is work and relaxation at the same time, Floor 36 is provided for creativity that perfectly combines city lifestyle with high-style work and relaxation thanks to all the luxury design and state-of-the-art functions. It has the answer for life seeking a balance between personal achievements and unlimited ideas sparked by the views of the city’s horizons.
THE PEAK (Floor 38): A private relaxing area on the highest point for recharging.
The Urban Oasis (Rooftop): a lifestyle space under the open sky.
Every unit is ready to support a new chapter of life for urbanites, couples, or families in search of the perfect space. With Modular Flow Design, all the limits of residential living are redefined, unlocking hidden spaces within. Both vertical and horizontal spaces are harmoniously connected, open to natural light and fresh air, allowing life to be lived with true meaning every day. LIFE Udomsuk Station offers a wide variety of residences: 1 Bedroom 28 square metres, 1 Bedroom Extra 31 square metres, 1 Bedroom Plus 35 square metres, 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 55 – 63 square metres with the highlight being, among others:
LIFE Udomsuk Station is located in the ultimate location that understands urban life with seamless access to every opportunity, only 100 metres away from BTS Udomsuk conveniently accessible through two entrances, making all travels easy and quickly connected, just one minute to The Bangkok Mall, one station to Cloud 11 and a direct ride to Asoke CBD.
“In particular, our price package positioning where we make prices really accessible offering good value for money is strategic to making the project stand out and just right for the purchasing power now and in the future as we elevate confidence in living with superior quality standards. The project also comes complete with the installation of an elevator Seismic Sensor in passenger elevators to detect earthquakes, helping to prevent and mitigate unforeseen incidents. In addition, construction methods and systems have been continuously upgraded under AP CODE, ensuring the smoothest and most secure living experience possible,”
LIFE Udomsuk Station, the new flagship high-rise condo, is situated on 4-1-78.2 plot of land. The project has 38 storeys and 1,004 units. From the very first step into the project, residents are welcomed by thoughtfully curated Super Facilities, while every unit is designed with Modular Flow Design, enabling seamless living and adaptable spaces that evolve with each lifestyle. Combined with its highly competitive pricing package, LIFE Udomsuk Station is set to become the flagship condominium of the year, delivering a truly complete answer for modern urban living.
Exclusive VVIP DAY LIFE Udomsuk Station is slated for 30 - 31 August 2025, where 1 Bedroom Extra units at a starting price of Bht 3.99 million with multiple special privileges, including a discount of up to Bht 400,000* plus an additional 2% on-top discount when booking on VVIP DAY only. Register in advance at https://apthai.ly/life-udomsuk-station
