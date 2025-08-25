AP Thailand – Mitsubishi Estate launches LIFE Udomsuk Station

The lush greenery connects outdoor and indoor living, where every corner is a space that brings together creativity and lifestyle, blending luxury with the urban way of life, and ready to welcome you with

, a massive reception area designed in the style of an Impact Space, meticulously crafted and seamlessly connected to The Common Club and The Co-Creation Club an area for reading, working, enjoying a relaxed brunch or a special time to meet in a private atmosphere with a shaded relaxing pool view.

Vitality World (Floor 7): A comprehensive workout club complete with a Pilates studio and cardio zones, thoughtfully divided into 2 main areas.

The Serenity Bar & Swing Seat get away from chaos to a vertical garden on the 7th floor with Swing Seat that feels like relaxing in the midst of nature.

SUMMIT WORLD (Floor 36): Because city life is work and relaxation at the same time, Floor 36 is provided for creativity that perfectly combines city lifestyle with high-style work and relaxation thanks to all the luxury design and state-of-the-art functions. It has the answer for life seeking a balance between personal achievements and unlimited ideas sparked by the views of the city’s horizons.

CLOUD-WORKING HUB a workspace with the panoramic views of the city.

THE PEAK (Floor 38): A private relaxing area on the highest point for recharging.

THE SKY THEATER - immerse yourself in an uninterrupted world of imagination.

The Urban Oasis (Rooftop): a lifestyle space under the open sky.

The Cloud Promenade a sky garden where you can stroll with the city view like no other.

2nd Dimension: Modular Flow Design – The Ultimate Design Innovation

Every unit is ready to support a new chapter of life for urbanites, couples, or families in search of the perfect space. With Modular Flow Design, all the limits of residential living are redefined, unlocking hidden spaces within. Both vertical and horizontal spaces are harmoniously connected, open to natural light and fresh air, allowing life to be lived with true meaning every day. LIFE Udomsuk Station offers a wide variety of residences: 1 Bedroom 28 square metres, 1 Bedroom Extra 31 square metres, 1 Bedroom Plus 35 square metres, 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 55 – 63 square metres with the highlight being, among others:

New-Design 1 Bedroom Extra with a functional area of 31 sq.m. Outstanding with Grand Bedroom & Grand Living , where the bedroom and living areas are expanded to feel more spacious than ever. This makes the rooms airy, comfortable and usable to the fullest, whether it be for relaxation or various activities – all with no claustrophobic discomfort. It’s also made superior with Extra Space that enables the re-design of the modular layout for functional adaptability as desired to be a workspace, a movie corner or a pastime area, among others.

3rd Dimension: Because good life is not just about convenient travel, but life lived with happy fulfillment and meaningfulness every day.

LIFE Udomsuk Station is located in the ultimate location that understands urban life with seamless access to every opportunity, only 100 metres away from BTS Udomsuk conveniently accessible through two entrances, making all travels easy and quickly connected, just one minute to The Bangkok Mall, one station to Cloud 11 and a direct ride to Asoke CBD.

“In particular, our price package positioning where we make prices really accessible offering good value for money is strategic to making the project stand out and just right for the purchasing power now and in the future as we elevate confidence in living with superior quality standards. The project also comes complete with the installation of an elevator Seismic Sensor in passenger elevators to detect earthquakes, helping to prevent and mitigate unforeseen incidents. In addition, construction methods and systems have been continuously upgraded under AP CODE, ensuring the smoothest and most secure living experience possible,”

LIFE Udomsuk Station, the new flagship high-rise condo, is situated on 4-1-78.2 plot of land. The project has 38 storeys and 1,004 units. From the very first step into the project, residents are welcomed by thoughtfully curated Super Facilities, while every unit is designed with Modular Flow Design, enabling seamless living and adaptable spaces that evolve with each lifestyle. Combined with its highly competitive pricing package, LIFE Udomsuk Station is set to become the flagship condominium of the year, delivering a truly complete answer for modern urban living.

Exclusive VVIP DAY LIFE Udomsuk Station is slated for 30 - 31 August 2025, where 1 Bedroom Extra units at a starting price of Bht 3.99 million with multiple special privileges, including a discount of up to Bht 400,000* plus an additional 2% on-top discount when booking on VVIP DAY only. Register in advance at https://apthai.ly/life-udomsuk-station



“AP Thailand – Cheevit Dee Dee Tee Lueak Eng Dai”