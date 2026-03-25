True partners with Google to elevate AI literacy through Gemini

Bangkok, March 25th, 2026 – True Corporation has partnered with Google to launch a strategic collaboration aimed at developing AI skills among Thai youth. The initiative introduces two new courses: “Gemini Academy for Students” and “AI Literacy & Safety Module.” These programs are designed to elevate AI literacy while strengthening digital resilience through learning sessions and workshops specifically tailored for students nationwide. As part of the initiative, True and dtac customers will receive unlimited free internet access to support continuous learning.
Mr Sharad Mehrotra, Chief Consumer Business Officer, True Corporation Plc., said that “in an era where AI is shaping the direction of economies and societies, True believes that AI literacy is an essential skill. AI is transforming how people learn, work, and live. Thai youth must not only be able to access technology, but also understand it, use it responsibly, and apply it safely. Our collaboration with Google marks an important step in preparing Thai people for an AI-driven digital economy.
The launch of the Gemini Academy for Students and the AI Literacy & Safety Module reflects True’s commitment, together with the CP Group, to building an inclusive learning ecosystem accessible to everyone. By combining the strengths of the business, technology, and education sectors, we aim to develop the potential of the next generation while advancing digital technology in a sustainable way. The programs cover fundamentals of artificial intelligence, AI ethics, and essential skills for living in a digital world.
True believes that responsible, safe, and ethical AI use is the key to building long-term trust in technology. We want the younger generation not only to be AI users, but also creators of value and innovation through AI for the country.
Investing in learning today is investing in Thailand’s future. Our collaboration with Google will help prepare Thai youth to adapt to global changes and grow confidently and sustainably alongside the AI economy.”
Mr Rohan Tiwary, Director of Android Platform & Device Partnerships for Asia-Pacific at Google said that “The collaboration between Google and True will help equip Thai youth with essential skills for the future. We are excited to see how the Gemini Academy for Students program and our safety module will empower learners to explore their curiosity in a safe way. We are proud to work with True to bridge the digital skills gap and ensure that students across Thailand are ready to thrive in an AI-driven economy, in line with our commitment to leaving no Thai behind.’”
The program is open to students, university students, and the general public from all mobile networks. The AI Literacy & Safety course will be available online starting March 25, 2026, while details and registration for the Gemini Academy for Students offline activities under the concept “AI for All” can be found at: https://www.true.th/lifestyle/student/truexgemini
Participants who successfully complete the training requirements will receive a joint certificate from True and Google, recognizing their AI skills and knowledge, and supporting further creative and safe use of technology in the digital world.
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#ThailandEducation #FutureSkills #AIforStudents
From left to right: Ms Ruzar Sabanovic, Executive Director, CP Group; Mr Sharad Mehrotra, Chief Consumer Business Officer, True Corporation Plc.; Mr Rohan Tiwary, Director of Android Platform & Device Partnerships, Asia-Pacific; and Ms Wanwisa Mingjaroen, Head of Android Platform & Device Partnerships, Southeast Asia, at Google