True partners with Google to elevate AI literacy through Gemini

Mr Rohan Tiwary, Director of Android Platform & Device Partnerships for Asia-Pacific at Google said that “The collaboration between Google and True will help equip Thai youth with essential skills for the future. We are excited to see how the Gemini Academy for Students program and our safety module will empower learners to explore their curiosity in a safe way. We are proud to work with True to bridge the digital skills gap and ensure that students across Thailand are ready to thrive in an AI-driven economy, in line with our commitment to leaving no Thai behind.’”

The program is open to students, university students, and the general public from all mobile networks. The AI Literacy & Safety course will be available online starting March 25, 2026, while details and registration for the Gemini Academy for Students offline activities under the concept “AI for All” can be found at: https://www.true.th/lifestyle/student/truexgemini

Participants who successfully complete the training requirements will receive a joint certificate from True and Google, recognizing their AI skills and knowledge, and supporting further creative and safe use of technology in the digital world.

#Truedtac5G #TrueAI #GoogleGemini #GeminiAcademy #AILiteracy

#ThailandEducation #FutureSkills #AIforStudents

From left to right: Ms Ruzar Sabanovic, Executive Director, CP Group; Mr Sharad Mehrotra, Chief Consumer Business Officer, True Corporation Plc.; Mr Rohan Tiwary, Director of Android Platform & Device Partnerships, Asia-Pacific; and Ms Wanwisa Mingjaroen, Head of Android Platform & Device Partnerships, Southeast Asia, at Google