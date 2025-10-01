ANA to raise retirement age to 65

The major Japanese airline has proposed the change to its labour union. The new retirement age will be introduced if the two sides reach an agreement in negotiations.
The move is aimed at enabling highly skilled senior employees to work with a sense of security and encouraging the transfer of skills to younger workers. All employees, including cabin attendants and pilots, will be subject to the change.
Currently, workers aged 60 or older can enter annual re-employment contracts and work as non-regular employees until the age of 65. Re-employed workers' annual pay is around 60 % to 80 % of what they earned at the age of 59.
After the change, workers aged 60 or older will be regular employees with limited responsibilities and duties. Pilots, mechanics and other highly skilled workers with national qualifications will receive about 90 per cent of what they earned before turning 60.
About 1,500 people will be affected by the move in fiscal 2027, and labour costs are expected to increase by several billion yen per year.