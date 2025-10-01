Koizumi leads, Takaichi and Hayashi follow in LDP race: Jiji survey

Koizumi is the most popular candidate among LDP lawmakers, with Hayashi in second place and Takaichi in third. Among rank-and-file party members and supporters, Takaichi and Koizumi are the top two favourites.

None of the five candidates in Saturday's party election is expected to win an outright majority, so the race will likely head to a runoff.

In the election, a total of 590 votes are up for grabs, with the party's 295 lawmakers holding one vote each and the remaining 295 votes coming from party members and supporters. The two candidates with the most votes will advance to a runoff, in which the number of party members' votes will be reduced to 47, each from one of the party's 47 prefectural chapters.

The latest survey was conducted via interviews and questionnaires through Wednesday. The situation remains fluid, with over 60 party lawmakers still undecided about whom to vote for.