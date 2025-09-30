Ex-Minister calls for study to launch external intelligence body

"It's time to start studying the establishment of an external intelligence organisation" that would evaluate economic risks, Kobayashi said in a keynote speech delivered on the first day of the Economic Security Exhibition & Conference, or Econosec Japan 2025, in Tokyo.
In highlighting the need to create such an intelligence body, he said that if Japan had predicted US moves to raise tariffs and prepared measures to deal with them, there might have been a different outcome.
"Economic security is about making the Japanese economy grow strongly whatever happens," Kobayashi, a candidate for the upcoming leadership election of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said.
He also stressed the importance of economic independence amid international situations, which he said have become "fluid" because of factors like the US government's America First policy.
Referring to the information and communications industry, which relies heavily on US companies, Kobayashi said that Japan must demonstrate its national resolve to do as much as it can on its own.
At the event, hosted by the Econosec Japan executive committee in addition to Jiji Press, private companies and government agencies are participating, showcasing related services.
