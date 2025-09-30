Japan Emperor, Empress visit school for visually impaired

The school is the prefecture's only institution specialising in education for visually impaired students.
After hearing about the prefecture-run school in the city of Hikone from its principal during the visit on Monday, the Emperor and the Empress watched students make envelopes by reusing Braille newspapers.
Also at the school, the Imperial couple talked with officials of Biwako Harness no Kai, a group of users of guide dogs in the same city.
While interacting with guide dogs, Emperor Naruhito asked the officials about the group's activities, and Empress Masako expressed her sympathy for the dogs as this summer was extremely hot.
Earlier in the day, Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako watched badminton matches of the Japan Games in Otsu, the capital of the prefecture, this year's host of the annual sports competition.
A welfare facility in the city of Kusatsu was also a destination for the Imperial couple. They met with members of an organisation of bereaved relatives of people who died in World War II.
Wrapping up their two-day trip to the prefecture, the Emperor and the Empress returned to Tokyo on Monday evening.
