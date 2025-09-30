Japan Emperor, Empress visit school for visually impaired

The school is the prefecture's only institution specialising in education for visually impaired students.

After hearing about the prefecture-run school in the city of Hikone from its principal during the visit on Monday, the Emperor and the Empress watched students make envelopes by reusing Braille newspapers.

Also at the school, the Imperial couple talked with officials of Biwako Harness no Kai, a group of users of guide dogs in the same city.