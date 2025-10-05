Opposition leaders react to Takaichi's election as LDP leader

Speaking to reporters in the eastern city of Chiba, Yoshihiko Noda, head of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, called Takaichi a "backboned politician." Both Noda and Takaichi are graduates of the Matsushita Institute of Government and Management.
While voicing hopes to continue talks with the ruling bloc, including on a refundable tax credit system, Noda said he is eager to bring opposition parties together to support a single candidate in the upcoming parliamentary vote.
Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) leader Hirofumi Yoshimura told reporters in the western city of Osaka that his party is ready to hold coalition talks if invited by the LDP.
Still, Yoshimura, also governor of Osaka Prefecture, noted that his party will basically vote for its co-leader, Fumitake Fujita, for prime minister.
Democratic Party for the People chief Yuichiro Tamaki said in the central city of Gifu that there is "considerable" common ground in the basic policies of his party and Takaichi.
"We want to cooperate to promptly take measures to tackle rising prices," Tamaki said. He also expressed a willingness to hold talks with Takaichi, including on a gasoline tax cut.
However, Tamaki noted that his party currently has no choice but to back him in the vote to choose the next prime minister.
Reiwa Shinsengumi's Taro Yamamoto issued a comment calling for the immediate reduction of the consumption tax and social security contributions, as well as the provision of cash benefits.
The Japanese Communist Party's Tomoko Tamura criticised Takaichi for impeding efforts to promote gender equality and women's rights.
Sanseito leader Sohei Kamiya stated that he has high hopes for Takaichi, as her party's policies align with his, and that his party will not hesitate to cooperate in implementing policies that are in the country's national interest.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]