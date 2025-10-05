Opposition leaders react to Takaichi's election as LDP leader

Speaking to reporters in the eastern city of Chiba, Yoshihiko Noda, head of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, called Takaichi a "backboned politician." Both Noda and Takaichi are graduates of the Matsushita Institute of Government and Management.

While voicing hopes to continue talks with the ruling bloc, including on a refundable tax credit system, Noda said he is eager to bring opposition parties together to support a single candidate in the upcoming parliamentary vote.

Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) leader Hirofumi Yoshimura told reporters in the western city of Osaka that his party is ready to hold coalition talks if invited by the LDP.