Ishiba calls for tolerance after Takaichi elected his successor

"All countries are struggling with conflict and division," Ishiba said in a speech at a meeting of party lawmakers after the LDP leadership election. "We must show solidarity and tolerance to the world."
"I hope (the party under the new leader) will unite and fulfil its responsibilities for the state, its people, the world and the next generation," the outgoing prime minister said.
Speaking to reporters at the prime minister's office later, Ishiba refused to disclose which candidate he voted for, saying only, "I cast a vote for whom I thought was the right choice."
"I hope (Takaichi) will guide our country in the right direction amid the difficult international situation," he added.
Before the election, Ishiba said that his ideal candidate was someone who would continue his policies, apparently referring to Agriculture Minister Shinjiro Koizumi or Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi.
Koizumi, who lost to Takaichi in the runoff, told reporters that his defeat was primarily due to his own shortcomings. "There were so many things that I lacked," he said.
"We will create a united LDP" under Takaichi's leadership, he added.
