BOJ to decide possible rate hikes without preconceptions: Ueda

The bank "will carefully examine the likelihood" of its baseline economic and price forecasts materialising and both upside and downside risks, and "will make monetary policy decisions as appropriate and without any preconceptions," he said in a speech in the western Japan city of Osaka.

The BOJ last raised its policy rate in January to around 0.5 % from around 0.25 %.

The results of the bank's "tankan" quarterly survey for September, released on Wednesday, showed that "business sentiment has improved in some manufacturing industries", reflecting companies' view that a recent Japan-US tariff agreement has reduced future uncertainty, Ueda said.