Takaichi wins LDP race, likely to become Japan's 1st female PM

Takaichi, 64, beat agriculture minister Shinjiro Koizumi, 44, by a vote of 185 to 156 in a runoff in the party election to choose the successor to outgoing Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.
Takaichi received 149 votes from LDP lawmakers and 36 from its 47 prefectural chapters, both surpassing Koizumi's 145 and 11, respectively.
"We added a new page in the LDP's history," Takaichi said in her victory speech. "We have a tough road ahead, as there are many things that we must tackle together."
Takaichi, whose term as LDP leader lasts until September 2027, is widely expected to be elected prime minister on the first day of an extraordinary session of the Diet, expected to begin on Oct. 15, as the opposition camp is not expected to unite behind a single candidate, despite the LDP-Komeito coalition lacking majorities in both Diet chambers.
Ahead of the session, she is expected to first work to expand the ruling bloc by seeking a new partner from the opposition camp.
After Ishiba won the previous LDP presidential poll in September 2024 and became prime minister, the ruling party suffered defeats in last October's House of Representatives election and this July's House of Councillors election. On Sept. 7, he announced his intention to step down.
In the 2024 party election, Takaichi lost to Ishiba in the runoff despite receiving the most votes in the first round.
Takaichi was first elected to the House of Representatives in 1993 as an independent and joined the LDP in 1996. Her first bid to become party leader, in 2021, ended with her finishing third in the first round.
In the latest LDP leadership election, none of the five candidates, also including Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, 64, former LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi, 69, and former economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi, 50, garnered a majority in the first round of voting.
In the first round, Takaichi won 183 votes, including 119 votes from rank-and-file party members, the most among the five candidates, and 64 lawmaker votes. Koizumi came in second with 164 votes, including 80 lawmaker votes, followed by Hayashi with 134 votes, including 72 from lawmakers, Kobayashi with 59 votes, including 44, and Motegi with 49 votes, including 34.
Takaichi, the new leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, vowed to focus on efforts to cope with rising prices at her inaugural press conference on Saturday, noting that she will not rule out a consumption tax cut.
Takaichi also indicated that the party will hold internal talks on a refundable tax credit program.
Regarding personnel appointments, Takaichi emphasised that she will gather the power of "all (LDP) members and all generations," including her four rivals in the party leadership election.
Furthermore, she suggested her willingness to appoint those who have been embroiled in a political funds scandal that caused many intraparty factions to disband. "It won't affect my personnel appointments," she said.
Takaichi said she plans to finalise party executive appointments as soon as possible in the week from Sunday. The party's secretary-general, in particular, "should be someone who can engage with all parties and has a broad view of the party," she added.
In seeking to expand the ruling coalition, the new LDP leader stressed the need for policy alignment regarding constitutional reform, diplomacy, security and fiscal policy.
She also noted the importance of ensuring transparency in political fund management.
Meanwhile, Takaichi said she will "make an appropriate decision" on whether to visit the war-related Yasukuni Shrine during her tenure.
She also underscored the importance of strengthening the Japan-US alliance and expressed her commitment to implementing the two countries' tariff agreement.
