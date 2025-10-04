Takaichi wins LDP race, likely to become Japan's 1st female PM

Takaichi, 64, beat agriculture minister Shinjiro Koizumi, 44, by a vote of 185 to 156 in a runoff in the party election to choose the successor to outgoing Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

Takaichi received 149 votes from LDP lawmakers and 36 from its 47 prefectural chapters, both surpassing Koizumi's 145 and 11, respectively.

"We added a new page in the LDP's history," Takaichi said in her victory speech. "We have a tough road ahead, as there are many things that we must tackle together."

Takaichi, whose term as LDP leader lasts until September 2027, is widely expected to be elected prime minister on the first day of an extraordinary session of the Diet, expected to begin on Oct. 15, as the opposition camp is not expected to unite behind a single candidate, despite the LDP-Komeito coalition lacking majorities in both Diet chambers.

Ahead of the session, she is expected to first work to expand the ruling bloc by seeking a new partner from the opposition camp.