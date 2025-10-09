JETRO strengthens partnership with Thailand to promote carbon neutrality and sustainable business practices

JETRO (Japan External Trade Organization) in Bangkok has announced an enhanced commitment to business collaboration with Thailand, particularly in the areas of carbon neutrality and sustainable business.

Abe Ichiro, President of JETRO Bangkok, stated that this effort stems from a key milestone in 2023, when former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin visited Japan and met with JETRO’s president. This led to an agreement to strengthen cooperation in sustainable business practices, turning the agreement into tangible results.

To drive this forward, JETRO Bangkok has proactively initiated the following measures:

1. Establishing a "Sustainable Business Advisory Desk": This specialised unit plays a key role in providing in-depth support and advisory services to both Japanese and Thai companies, particularly in the area of decarbonisation.

2. Accelerating support activities: