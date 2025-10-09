JETRO strengthens partnership with Thailand to promote carbon neutrality and sustainable business practices

JETRO (Japan External Trade Organization) in Bangkok has announced an enhanced commitment to business collaboration with Thailand, particularly in the areas of carbon neutrality and sustainable business.
Abe Ichiro, President of JETRO Bangkok, stated that this effort stems from a key milestone in 2023, when former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin visited Japan and met with JETRO’s president. This led to an agreement to strengthen cooperation in sustainable business practices, turning the agreement into tangible results.
To drive this forward, JETRO Bangkok has proactively initiated the following measures:
1. Establishing a "Sustainable Business Advisory Desk": This specialised unit plays a key role in providing in-depth support and advisory services to both Japanese and Thai companies, particularly in the area of decarbonisation.
2. Accelerating support activities:
While the direction of cooperation is clear, JETRO’s recent survey with Japanese companies operating in Thailand revealed key challenges still hindering green investment progress.
Progress: Around 40% of Japanese companies confirmed they have installed and are using solar energy or other forms of renewable energy, demonstrating a serious commitment to green initiatives.
Main obstacles: The survey highlighted three significant barriers that delay the transition to carbon neutrality:
For businesses looking to invest efficiently and confidently in green technologies, receiving accurate and timely information about government policies and market trends in Thailand is of utmost importance.
Seminars, forums, and consultations provided by the Sustainable Business Desk are key tools in bridging these information and knowledge gaps, enabling companies to plan their investments and adapt in alignment with Thailand’s environmental measures and global standards effectively.
This Thailand-Japan collaboration, led by JETRO, aims to harness the environmental agenda as a business opportunity and enhance the competitiveness of industries in the region, with Carbon Neutrality as a shared goal.