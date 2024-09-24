JETRO Bangkok holds 70th Anniversary Forum

At the JETRO Bangkok 70th Anniversary Forum on Tuesday, Ishiguro emphasised "co-creation" as the key to future Japan-Thailand collaboration. He stressed the importance of exploring innovative solutions to meet upcoming economic challenges, particularly in technology and environmental sectors.

To underscore Japan's commitment to sustainable investment and development, JETRO has established a "Sustainable Desk" at its Bangkok bureau, aimed at assisting Japanese companies in finding suitable partners when expanding into the Thai market.

"As a Japanese public agency that aims to promote and support trade and investment of Japanese companies in foreign countries, JETRO will continue to strengthen and facilitate business relationships between Thailand and Japan," Ishiguro said.

Expanded Partnerships

JETRO Bangkok president Junichiro Kuroda announced the extension of memoranda of cooperation with several Thai government agencies to bolster the expansion of Japanese businesses in Thailand.

A significant collaboration is with the Eastern Economic Corridor Policy Committee (EECO). The renewed memorandum, signed in January 2022, includes new areas of cooperation such as promoting Japanese startups in the EEC and supporting the commercialisation of innovative Japanese technologies.

JETRO Bangkok has also partnered with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), focusing on promoting investment in Thailand's space economy and green technology sectors.