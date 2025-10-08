Emergency wind, wave warnings issued for remote Tokyo islands

The warnings were issued at 4.50pm, with very strong Typhoon Halong moving north over the sea southwest of the Izu Islands in the Pacific, which include both Hachijojima and Aogashima. The agency issued the same emergency warnings to six other islands in the Izu chain, excluding Oshima, at 9.10pm. The six islands are Toshima, Niijima, Shikinejima, Kozushima, Miyakejima and Mikurajima.

The 22nd typhoon of the year is expected to approach the Izu Islands by Thursday morning, causing "strong gusts of wind that could destroy some houses," according to the agency.