LDP, Komeito punt agreement on maintaining ruling coalition

Takaichi, who was elected LDP president on Saturday, and Saito held talks in parliament to discuss the two ruling parties' partnership.

They found a gap between their stances on issues of politics and money. The results of the day's meeting raised the likelihood that the start of an extraordinary session of the Diet, Japan's parliament, and parliamentary votes to elect the country's new prime minister to succeed Shigeru Ishiba would be delayed from the initially planned Oct. 15.

Komeito is wary of Takaichi, who is regarded as very conservative. Saito asked her in their talks on Saturday, held soon after the LDP presidential election, to clearly sort out the issue of LDP lawmakers failing to book kickbacks from fundraising party revenues in political fund reports.

Saito also conveyed to Takaichi his concerns about her repeated visits to Yasukuni Shrine, which enshrines Class-A war criminals among the war dead, and asked her for coordination on policies toward foreign residents of Japan.

"We shared views on some points" regarding the issues of shrine visits and foreigners, Saito told reporters after the meeting, which lasted about 90 minutes.