Japan to mull expanding reconstruction aid for Gaza

At a press conference on Thursday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi hailed Israel and the Islamic group Hamas striking an agreement over the first phase of a peace plan aimed at halting the conflict in Gaza as "an important step" toward realising a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine. "We welcome the agreement," he said.

Praising efforts of mediators such as the United States, Hayashi said, "We call on all parties to faithfully and steadily implement the agreement."

The Japanese government will "play a realistic and involved role to get as close as possible to realising the two-state solution," he said.