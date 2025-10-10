Japan to mull expanding reconstruction aid for Gaza

At a press conference on Thursday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi hailed Israel and the Islamic group Hamas striking an agreement over the first phase of a peace plan aimed at halting the conflict in Gaza as "an important step" toward realising a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine. "We welcome the agreement," he said.
Praising efforts of mediators such as the United States, Hayashi said, "We call on all parties to faithfully and steadily implement the agreement."
The Japanese government will "play a realistic and involved role to get as close as possible to realising the two-state solution," he said.
Japan is wary of the possibility of the agreement collapsing.
"While Hamas will lose its (negotiation) card if it releases its hostages in line with the agreement, the same cannot be said for Israel," a Japanese government official said. "There could be a chance that Israel will revoke the agreement," the official added.
A senior Foreign Ministry official said, "It's important that we continue to urge the parties involved (to abide by the deal)."
In late September, Japan and 11 other nations launched a coalition to support the Palestinian Authority financially.
A high-ranking Japanese government official said, "Aiding capacity-building efforts by the Palestinian Authority, which is expected to be launched on a full scale in the near future, is something that Japan excels at."
"We'll offer our cooperation over practical aspects," the official said.
The government will consider earmarking related funds under a fiscal 2025 supplementary budget.
Meanwhile, Japan opted not to recognise Palestinian statehood for now, at a time when Britain, France and some other countries decided to recognise a Palestinian state in line with a summit related to the two-state solution held in New York in late September.
Japan plans to find the best time to make such a move while monitoring the situation.
